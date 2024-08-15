Would you like to be proactive with your health?

At Pacific Radiology, our team of experts work closely with your doctor to ensure the most effective imaging solution is used for your specific situation.

If you want to stay one step ahead, speak to your doctor about our preventative screening services which include Calcium Score and CT Colonography.

These scans use CT technology which is incredibly useful in diagnosing injury or illness. CT is an advanced form of x-ray that creates detailed 2D and 3D images of nearly all parts of your body.

A Calcium Score is a quick and painless technique that gives your doctor a helpful indication of your risk of coronary artery disease.

A CT Colonography is used to detect polyps, which if left alone may develop into bowel cancer.

It is safe, quick, cheaper, and less invasive than a regular colonoscopy.

CT Colonography screening is recommended for people over 50 unless you have symptoms your doctor is concerned about.

If you want to be proactive about your health, speak to your doctor or healthcare provider about a referral to Pacific Radiology for a Calcium Score or CT Colonography.

These procedures are available at our Dunedin, Queenstown, and Invercargill clinics.

For more information please visit, Pacific Radiology,