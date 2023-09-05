People are increasingly aware of the importance of health and well-being. But if your feet and legs are sore it can be hard to undertake any activity at all.

You may have heel or arch pain, achy legs and feet, knee pain, or hip pain. You may start noticing skin problem such as hard skin, split heels, or corns. The toenails may become brittle or thickened and hard to cut. The nails may even start to become ingrown and cause pain or infections.

Podiatrists are the foot health professionals trained to identify and treat most foot or leg problems. We make sure your skin and nails are in good order and if necessary get your footwear assessed and issue orthotics or exercises to help keep your activity pain-free.

Foot or leg pain is not normal and you don’t have to put up with it. Phone Roslyn Podiatry on (03) 477 8102 for an appointment with Lauren or Sally.