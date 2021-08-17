South Care Rest Home and Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southern Care Rest Home and Hospital is located near the gorgeous Woodhaugh Gardens and close to familiar places in Dunedin.
We offer rest home, hospital level, respite or short term, and day care services. Our home is under the care of a new team led by Carly Mangulabnan, who owns three other rest homes in New Zealand.
Our qualified and expertly trained nurses and support staff have taken to heart a culture of care.
Care plans are personalised to resident’s needs and choices. Activities are designed to support independence, and nurture connections to loved ones and the community.
Meals that cater to personal preferences and dietary requirements are prepared daily by our in-house chef.
Continue living like you’ve been used to, supported by our team who will go the extra mile.
Call (03) 479 9630 or email fm@south-care.co.nz for inquiries.