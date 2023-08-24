South Care Rest Home & Hospital offers holistic care for residents

South Care Rest Home & Hospital is located in historical North Dunedin, near Woodhaugh Gardens and close to familiar places in town.

Offering rest home, hospital level, respite and day stay services, the facility is one of six homes owned and operated by Sound Care Group.

Group Owner and Director Ms Carly Mangulabnan says, “our team has taken to heart a Culture of Care that puts our residents at the core of what we do. We individualised care plans to our residents’ needs and choices. Our activities support independence in daily living and nurture connections to family and friends. Meals that consider personal preferences and dietary requirements are prepared fresh and daily by our in-house chef. Our team is always ready to go the extra mile for our residents and their whanau”.

To arrange a visit, call (03) 479 9630

or email fm@south-care.co.nz.

Go to soundcare.co.nz for more information