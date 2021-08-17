World class radiology delivered locally

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
When it comes to world-class radiology using the latest technology, providing detailed health insights and exceptional patient care — Pacific Radiology have you covered.
Otago and Southland residents can rest assured that they have the best possible service within easy reach.
New Zealand’s largest private provider of specialist radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional services with more than 800 staff and 47 clinics, Pacific Radiology have a proven reputation for their radiologist expertise across a full range of subspecialties including: abdominal, breast, bone densitometry, cardiothoracic, interventional, neurological, oncological, obstetrics and gynaecology, musculoskeletal, paediatric, vascular, and veterinary imaging. They are at the forefront of radiology research, working with partners like the University of Otago.
This translates to great benefits, including highly detailed accurate images, faster diagnostic results and minimal wait-times for appointments.
Regional Manager for Otago Southland, Paul Morrison, notes that Pacific Radiology are deeply committed to providing expanded services throughout the region to meet local need.
“We look forward to our patients and referrers enjoying the benefit of increased regional health services delivered through purpose-built facilities equipped with the very latest in cutting-edge, high-tech, imaging technology.”
“We’re proud to partner with our local District Health Board and rural hospitals to support their specific imaging needs, and the Ministry of Health to deliver national breast screening services to provide better health outcomes for targeted priority groups. Some of which we deliver through a mobile screening unit —making it even easier for local communities to access a high quality service in a supportive, friendly environment”.
With Pacific Radiology’s well-connected national network of radiologist expertise, radiologists are available around the clock to report on any emergency imaging.
With 12 Pacific Radiology clinics in the Otago/Southland region, patients can go choose the service required at the most convenient clinic: www.pacificradiology.com