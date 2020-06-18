Aurora apologises for Clyde power cut

An olive branch has been extended to Clyde businesses affected by Sunday’s power cut.

In an advertisement published in today’s The News Central Otago, Aurora Energy apologises for the unscheduled outage which cut power to 1200 homes and businesses in the town for about nine hours on Sunday, on what was the coldest June morning since 1978.

The company also asks businesses affected to email it to discuss concerns further, in addition to crediting affected customers with $50 on their bill.

Business owners spoken to by the ODT estimated revenue losses of between $4000 and $5000 on what is typically the busiest trading day of the week.

They welcomed the news they could plead their case further.

Paulina’s Restaurant owner Paulina Corvalan said she would look at tallying losses for the day and put that in writing.

Olivers Restaurant and Bar owner David Ritchie said he would do likewise. He imagined most businesses would follow suit to claw back at least some lost revenue, he said.