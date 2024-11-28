Odds On: Tips for this week

Welcome back to our second episode of Odds On, brought to you by the Baaa Bar, in association with the ODT and Ubet.

Our tips in the first week were pretty much a disaster, so for that we apologise.

We have had a serious debrief and our tipsters should be back on track this weekend.

Watch out for Rossco from the Baaa, who apparently is on a TAB watchlist - his sports betting reportedly is legendary.

Enjoy the punting this weekend.

Bet responsibly.

- Paul Dwyer