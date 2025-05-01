ODT Odds On: 2 May 2025

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
We were oh so close at ODT Odds On last weekend brought to you by the best little Sports Bar going round the Baaa.
Our Gallops tipster got Windrush up in a canter at $3s at Te Rapa to get us underway with a bang. Our Harness tipster just missed picking two winners from three and our sports tipster missed his last leg in the sports multi in the NRL(how many times do I have to tell him??). Harty’s wildcard missed but he did tip out a $10 place bet. Stick with us this weekend we will get up.