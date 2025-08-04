ODT Sports Chat: Premier Netball Finals getting close

On ODT Sports chat this week brought to you by the Edgar Centre we are talking Netball. We catch up with the Chair of Netball Dunedin Claire Malthus to find out where Premier netball is at three weeks out from the finals. We catch up with coach and captain of College after their commanding victory over the Southern Magpies, Lauren Piebenga and Talei Pelasio. We also talk to the coaches of Physed A and and South Pac Taiko prior to their clash. We spot Abi Urlich from Physed as she’s hard to miss at 6ft 6 so we grab her to find out how she is going at goal shoot?? Pretty good I’m thinking!!