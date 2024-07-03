ODT Sports Chat: Roller Derby

On a deathly cold Tuesday night PD and Sports Chat headed out to the Edgar Centre to have a look into the mysterious world of Roller Derby. PD spoke to Fox z, Flat liner, Vintoxication, Rough house Rosie, Mike Wigowski, Open Buffet, Prim Reaper and Boa Constructor I kid you not. This is the sport of the exotic alias. PD found out about Jammers and Blockers and why you need 15 refs when there is only 10 skaters on the oval at any one time. He also finds you have to be on your skates for 12 months before they put you into a full on game. It's well worth a watch.