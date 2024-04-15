163 Victoria Road - Exeptional St Clair Home

Location Perfect - Exceptional St Clair Home

Private Treaty

This property is all about location and the lifestyle it will offer you. Positioned on one level, metres from the St Clair esplanade with its popular beach life buzz and well-loved amenities, this classic early 1900s home awards elegant style with contemporary improvements and upgrades.

Interior:

An elevated and sunny northwest facing living, kitchen and dining space. Additional bonus of a recently completed extension. The perfect extra sitting space for, reading, relaxing or entertaining guests.

Quality kitchen with a timeless colour palette and overhead storage.

French doors from the dining room offer easy indoor-outdoor flow and create an elevated outdoor entertaining space, perfect for the summer months.

Refined character throughout: ornate ceilings, stained glass windows, and cohesive light fittings.

Four bedrooms, the primary with a bay window seat and tiled ensuite with under floor heating.

Modern family bathroom also with tiled finishes and underfloor heating.

A separate laundry.

Internal accessed double garage with auto door.

Partial double glazing, insulation, and two heat pumps support comfortable living throughout the seasons.

Presenting an attractive early 1900s' bungalow facade with a modern twist and ample street appeal, you'll instantly be impressed with this St Clair bungalow.

Exterior:

Cohesive and low maintenance landscaped grounds.

A private back patio area.

Direct beach access from the rear section.

Easy-care roughcast cladding and concrete tile roof.

Drive on access with off street parking and easy internal access into the double garage.

A sought-after seaside location, within metres to the beach, public transport, and St Clair School, and approximately five kilometres to the Octagon; convenience aplenty for all ages and stages of living requirements.

A home that offers so much in arguably ones of Dunedin's most popular real estate spots. After 13 years of enjoyable tenure the vendors are ready to start their next chapter.

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Alice Munro