71 Eglinton Road - Completely refurbished, spacious & comfortable

Mornington - 71 Eglinton Road

Bidding expected to start at $660,000

Seldom found, there aren't many six bedroom properties available in the marketplace and certainly not with this level of style and sophistication. Still exhibiting some beautiful character attributes, modern enhancements now service comfortable living with the new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint inside and out, with the white tones and striking black highlights providing the perfect contrast.

Perhaps the biggest transformation has been the addition of the two bedrooms upstairs, together with the jack-and-jill bathroom, which provides scope for home and income, to house teenagers or extended family members, or to increase rental yield potential. This level also comes complete with double glazing and unobstructed sun. Generous dimensions are evident in all rooms, whether that be the formal lounge, the dining room with adjoining kitchen, all six bedrooms and the large basement area that offers ample storage or further development possibilities. There is also an additional shower and toilet located close by on this ground level for added convenience.

Situated right across the road from Montecillo Sports Ground, the location does not get any better for easy access to the city centre and the many schooling options nearby. An in-depth information memorandum is available for intending purchasers, which includes; Building Report, LIM Report, Healthy Homes Assessment, Rental Appraisal and Electrical Certificates.

For more details including auction time click here

For more details or to book an inspection contact Jason Hynes