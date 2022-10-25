Amalia plays Mendelssohn



Conductor James Judd, appearing with the DSO for the first time, is the NZSO’s Music Director Emeritus and his extensive international career takes him to the USA, the UK and Europe, and Asia. NZ Trio violinist and Orchestra Wellington Concertmaster Amalia Hall is acclaimed for her ability to move audiences with her ‘sumptuous and sweet tone, inherent musicality and natural facility’, so her performance of Mendelssohn’s concert is bound to be captivating.

All three works in this concert are unashamedly Romantic. MacCunn’s The Land of the Mountain and the Flood was inspired by Scottish landscapes, and the music conjures up sweeping vistas of the highlands. It’s no surprise that Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto is one of the best-loved of all concertos, with a delicately sentimental middle movement followed by a joyous finale. Continuing the mood of exuberance, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 was composed in happy circumstances, and the symphony’s cheerful and optimistic melodies also reflect Dvorak’s love of Bohemia and its folk music.

The wearing of a face mask at controlled access events is not compulsory however, we strongly encourage you to wear a face mask to keep you and our musicians safe. If you are unwell, please stay home.

James Judd: Conductor

Amalia Hall: Violin

Programme

MacCunn: The Land of the Mountain

and the Flood - Overture

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto

Dvorak: Symphony No. 8



