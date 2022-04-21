ANZAC DAY 2022 - Southland Services

To make a donation to this years Dunedin Poppy Day Appeal please visit this givealittle page. Also a big thatnk you to all the businesses who have supported this feature - see list below of supporting businesses.



GORE

GORE – DAWN PARADE SERVICE – 6:30am. Service will be held at the cenotaph following the parade which is to assemble on the corner of Mersey and Main Streets at 6:30am

BALFOUR – 10:00am: The parade departs from the Sports Ground gates at 9:50am for a Service at the Balfour Public Hall at 10:00am, followed by wreath laying at the new War Memorial.

CLINTON – 10:00am: At Clinton Community Centre

DIPTON – 10:00am: Dipton Memorial Hall at 10:00am.

DUNROBIN – 12:00pm

EDENDALE – 8:00am: War memorial at 8:00am. Parade to assemble at the baths at 7:45am. Seaward Downs: Wreath laying at 11:00am.

HERIOT – 11:00am: Heriot Community Centre at 7:00am for a dawn service.

LUMSDEN – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 6:50am for the dawn service at 7:00am.

MATAURA – 8:00am: Assemble at the Mataura Butcher shop in Bridge Street at 7:45am.

MOSSBURN – 7:00am: Senior Citizens Rooms at 7:00am.

PUKERAU – 9:30am: Memorial Gates at 09:30am.

RIVERSDALE – 10:00am: Community Centre.

TAPANUI – 9:00am at the RSA Flagpole.

TE ANAU – 11:00am: Special Dawn Service to be held 7:00am at the Anzac Reserve. This is by invitation only due to Covid.

TOKANUI – 9:30am: Tokanui Memorial Hall.

TUTURAU – 11:00am: Tuturau War Memorial.

WAIKAIA – 10:00am: Community Centre

WAIKAKA – 10:00am: Waikaka Centennial Hall

WAIMUMU/TE TIPUA: Not being held this year

WINTON – 7:00am: Anzac Oval.

WYNDHAM – 9:00am: Assemble at the Town Square at 8.45am. Parade will commence at 9.00am to a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.



SOUTHLAND

BLUFF — Dawn Parade, Bluff Memorial Grove, Flagstaff Road, 7.00am Civic Parade, Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade, 11am. Assemble Bluff Four Square Car Park, Gore Street, 10.50am

RIVERTON — 7.00am: Assemble at the war memorial, Palmerston St (next to Te Hikoi Museum) for Dawn Service

FIORDLAND — 7.00am: Service this year at 7am at the Cenotaph at the Lake end of Te Anau town centre. Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.

