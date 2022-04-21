Thursday, 21 April 2022

ANZAC DAY 2022 - Southland Services

    GORE
    GOREDAWN PARADE SERVICE – 6:30am. Service will be held at the cenotaph following the parade which is to assemble on the corner of Mersey and Main Streets at 6:30am
    BALFOUR – 10:00am: The parade departs from the Sports Ground gates at 9:50am for a Service at the Balfour Public Hall at 10:00am, followed by wreath laying at the new War Memorial.
    CLINTON – 10:00am: At Clinton Community Centre
    DIPTON – 10:00am: Dipton Memorial Hall at 10:00am.
    DUNROBIN – 12:00pm
    EDENDALE – 8:00am: War memorial at 8:00am. Parade to assemble at the baths at 7:45am. Seaward Downs: Wreath laying at 11:00am.
    HERIOT – 11:00am: Heriot Community Centre at 7:00am for a dawn service.
    LUMSDEN – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 6:50am for the dawn service at 7:00am.
    MATAURA – 8:00am: Assemble at the Mataura Butcher shop in Bridge Street at 7:45am.
    MOSSBURN – 7:00am: Senior Citizens Rooms at 7:00am.
    PUKERAU – 9:30am: Memorial Gates at 09:30am.
    RIVERSDALE – 10:00am: Community Centre.
    TAPANUI – 9:00am at the RSA Flagpole.
    TE ANAU – 11:00am: Special Dawn Service to be held 7:00am at the Anzac Reserve. This is by invitation only due to Covid.
    TOKANUI – 9:30am: Tokanui Memorial Hall.
    TUTURAU – 11:00am: Tuturau War Memorial.
    WAIKAIA – 10:00am: Community Centre
    WAIKAKA – 10:00am: Waikaka Centennial Hall
    WAIMUMU/TE TIPUA: Not being held this year
    WINTON – 7:00am: Anzac Oval.
    WYNDHAM – 9:00am: Assemble at the Town Square at 8.45am. Parade will commence at 9.00am to a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

    SOUTHLAND

    BLUFF — Dawn Parade, Bluff Memorial Grove, Flagstaff Road, 7.00am Civic Parade, Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade, 11am. Assemble Bluff Four Square Car Park, Gore Street, 10.50am
    RIVERTON — 7.00am: Assemble at the war memorial, Palmerston St (next to Te Hikoi Museum) for Dawn Service
    FIORDLAND — 7.00am: Service this year at 7am at the Cenotaph at the Lake end of Te Anau town centre. Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.
     

    SOUTH OTAGO
    BALCLUTHA — 6.45am: Parade leaves Clutha District RSAl, heads to Cenotaph.
                                7.00am: Service at Cenotaph. If the weather is inclement, the service will be held at Leishman Funeral Services
    BENHAR — 10.00am: Service at Benhar Cenotaph
    CLINTON — 10.00am: Service at Clinton Community Centre
    DUNROBIN — 12.00 midday: Dunrobin War Memorial
    HERIOT — 7.00am: Heriot Community Centre
    KAITANGATA — 10.00am: Service at the Kaitangata Community Centre
    KAKA POINT — 12.00 midday: Service at Kaka Point War Memorial
    LAWRENCE — 7.30am: Service at Lawrence Peace Garden
    LOVELLS FLAT — 9.00am: Service at Lovells Flat Cenotaph, Station Road, Lowells Flat
    MILTON — 11.00am: Service at the Milton Cenotaph
    MILTON FAIRFAX CEMETERY — 7.30am: Laying of wreaths
    OWAKA — 10.00am: Service at Owaka Community Centre
    TAIERI MOUTH — 9.00am: Service at Taieri Beach Cemetery, Taieri Beach Road
    TAPANUI — 9.00am: Short Service at the Tapanui RSA
    WAREPA — 11.00am: Service at Warepa School
     
