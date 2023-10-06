Audiology South

5 signs your hearing is not as it should be

Most people with normal hearing don’t even think twice about what it means to have good hearing. Chatting with friends, listening to the sounds of nature, enjoying music or hearing warning signals – they take it all for granted.

It is only when hearing starts to deteriorate noticeably that we realise just how important good hearing is in our everyday lives. And how much we miss out when we no longer hear well.

Our hearing plays an important role in how we interact with the world around us. It facilitates the forming of relationships, and opens up a wealth of sensory experiences. It is also very complex and extremely sensitive.

Hearing loss generally develops slowly over many years; the effects become apparent only gradually. This makes it difficult for those affected to recognise that they are actually suffering from a hearing impairment. Relatives, friends or colleagues are often the first to realise that something is wrong.

However, there are five clear signs that your hearing is not entirely as it should be. Perhaps you find it difficult to understand phone conversations clearly? Does your family complain about the volume when you are listening to the radio or television? Do you find it difficult to follow a conversation in a restaurant or when there is a lot of noise in the street around you? Do you often feel exhausted after family celebrations because listening is such an effort? Do you hear better when you are able to look at the person talking to you?

All these are typical signs of a hearing impairment. But don’t worry; hearing loss is not something simply to be endured. You can and should do something about it.

While many think of hearing loss as an inevitable part of the aging process, it should not be considered a benign condition that is passively dealt with. We know today that the consequences of untreated hearing loss can have a far reaching and devastating impact.

Evidence is mounting that untreated hearing loss can affect cognitive brain function and is associated with the early onset of dementia. The link between hearing loss and increased chance of falling is also considered clinically significant.

Hearing loss is not only a problem for the hearing impaired individual, but also for friends and relatives. Leaving a hearing loss untreated can have many negative consequences for our quality of life, impacting on the things we enjoy such as spending time with friends and family, and going out to cafes and restaurants. This causes experiences of frustration and social isolation which can affect our mental health leading to feelings of depression and anxiety.

Could we do something to reduce the negative impacts of hearing loss, and improve our health for the future? Absolutely! It starts with a hearing test. See your local and independent hearing experts at Audiology South to get your hearing tested, get it sorted, and start enjoying the sounds of life.

