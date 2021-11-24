Book a world class train trip with Dunedin Railways

Last summer every single Dunedin Railways journey was a sell out.

So, book now to ensure that you don’t miss out on the even bigger range of world class train trips being offered this summer.

Many of these exciting experiences are perfect for the whole family - and they’re priced accordingly.

In mid-2020 Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) were tasked with looking after Dunedin Railways during the Covid-19 enforced hibernation period. They designed trips tailored for the local market, and that approach has been expanded upon this summer.

‘‘We see the train trips as an event, and we’ve made it more about the destinations,’’ DVML’s Asset and Compliance Manager Troy Williams says. ‘‘People are there for the enjoyment of it, and they’re getting to spend time with the family. It’s quite unique.’’

Those destinations take in Hindon, Waitati, Moeraki, and even Oamaru, with return trips ranging from several hours to full days.

The Inlander visits Hindon in the spectacular Taieri Gorge, stopping for an hour at the perfect time for a picnic lunch at the scenic Hindon station. It’s possible to book a combo with The Seasider in the afternoon. This journey travels to Waitati via a scenic coastal route that winds behind Port Chalmers and nearby bays. With two hours to enjoy at the destination, passengers can take shuttles to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary or Arc Brewery, look around the shops, and enjoy what the town has to offer. With the local community embracing the idea, it’s a great afternoon out.

A new journey this summer is The Moeraki Victorian on December 20. Stopping at Hampden, passengers have a three hour stop to enjoy the boulders and the village, while Headfirst Travel are also offering the Moeraki Tour.

It’s inspired by The Victorian - a culture packed day trip to Oamaru - that is being offered on both December 4 and January 15 this summer.

Then there’s the more social Twilight Train, a 2.5 hour evening trip to Seacliff that is running on Friday nights in the lead-up to Christmas.

‘‘It’s for everyone who wants to get on board and have a train journey for a couple of hours and take in the beautiful scenery,’’ DVML Business Development Manager Kim Dodds says.

Carriages on the Twilight Train can be booked for social functions like Christmas parties. And for family friendly festive celebrations there is The Christmas Inlander over the weekend of December 18 and 19. There’ll be entertainment, treats, a special appearance, and you’re invited to wear your PJs for some old-fashioned fun.

Dunedin Railways also offer charters and have put on trains for special community events over recent years.

Tickets for the superb trips offered by Dunedin Railways this summer make great Christmas presents. But while there are many more scheduled than last year, it’s a good idea to book now to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

❏ To book on Dunedin Railway’s world class train trips visit www.dunedinrailways.co.nz, or the Dunedin iSite