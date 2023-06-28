Bring It To The Boardroom is Back!

Ellie Compton - previous winner of Bring it to the Board Room

Ballantynes is on a mission to find grassroots ingenuity and talent at its best with the return of – BRING IT TO THE BOARDROOM.

The stakes are high with Ballantynes offering the winner the opportunity to sell their product in-store for a year with their marketing team at the ready to manage promotion. And it gets even better – all sales revenue for the product will be returned to the winner.

“This is our fourth time doing BRING IT TO THE BOARDROOM and we are happy to have this back in our calendar. For us, this is about giving back to our community,” says CEO Maria O’Halloran. “We want to open an avenue for those entrepreneurs, budding designers and creators from across the country to showcase their work and along the way, gain an insight into the whole retail process. We’re so excited to see what unfolds!”

Ballantynes’ buyers are always on the hunt for a product that is both innovative and has that special kiwi flare. They have a keen eye for products that will both delight and surprise customers.

This is a rare opportunity with Ballantynes’ judges insisting they will make the experience as welcoming as possible. “We don’t want to scare potential entrants off; we just want to encourage talent and give people a hand up,” says CEO Maria O’Halloran.

Anyone can register their interest online as long as the product they are submitting is: not currently being sold in a physical store; is not already in commercial arrangements with another company and does not infringe on the copyright, patent or trademark of another product or brand. Registrations close on Sunday 6th August, 2023; with the lucky finalists taking their products to the friendly Ballantynes’ Boardroom on Saturday 19th August, 2023.



https://www.ballantynes.co.nz/boardroom