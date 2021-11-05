Buying property used to be easier - where are the listings?

You have probably been searching around for the ideal first home, a suitable section to build, a decent rental investment or a more suitable home to accommodate your growing family or changing lifestyle.

So have we - only to miss out or come up empty.

Like us, you have probably wondered where all the homes get listed that sell without hitting the open market? Or asked yourself if there was any another way to get a head start into finding your home and beat the competition.

Well, we thought about it too!

This is because they were sold off market, or the agents found buyers without needing to advertise them. We thought there was a better way.

We decided that everyone should have a chance at finding the property they want.

Who are we? We're Quietly - And we have done something about it! Check out quietly.co.nz

Quietly is a new listing platform where Dunedin's Best Real Estate Agents list off-market and pre-market properties. Ideal for serious buyers who want a head start on the rest of the market and where you can find the hidden gems that otherwise would never be advertised publicly.

Head over to quietly.co.nz to receive 3 days free access to our exclusive Quiet Listings.



The Quiet Market

Why are some properties never advertised publicly you ask? There is actually a good reason.

Some sellers try and avoid the rush and exposure of the open market, others require some additional time to get their house ready for open homes. At this stage, sellers appreciate only advertising their property to a pool of serious buyers, no tyre kickers, no privacy concerns.

Buyers on the other hand enjoy the benefit of early access to listings and being shown listings of properties that would not have been advertised elsewhere. Its a win-win!

Get ahead of the competition through Quietly. Your chances of finding the property you want have increased dramatically. Sounds good? We think so!

Head over to Quietly.co.nz and see for yourself.

Subscribe now to receive 3 days free access to our exclusive Quiet Listings!!