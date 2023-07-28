Cautious optimism prevails among small and medium businesses

New employment data shows business confidence among small and medium companies is optimistic despite ongoing economic and employment challenges.

While staff retention, business overheads, and productivity remain challenging, almost two-thirds (64%) of companies surveyed expect business revenue to improve in the next 12 months according to The SME Employment and Employer Insights Report by human resources platform MyHR.

The report, which analysed employment data to understand the challenges SMEs (small and medium enterprises) are facing, found almost half (48%) of companies expect business conditions to improve in the coming year.

Salary-wise, well over half (60%) said they expect to raise salaries in the next six months.

“It paints a cautiously optimistic picture despite the bumpy ride many small and medium enterprises have had in the last financial year with rising inflation, living costs, and wage expectations,” said MyHR CEO, Jason Ennor.

The MyHR report was compiled using data collected from more than 1,200 businesses with over 29,000 employees. Additionally, over 400 business owners and managers were surveyed to gain insights into future trends and challenges.

The majority of businesses said their biggest pain points in the past year included recruitment and retention, financial pressures, and external factors such as weather events.

“From rising costs right across the board through to onerous compliance costs, there are many business challenges. With a general election also looming, it is little wonder businesses have been feeling uncertain. But now they are looking ahead for stability as they believe conditions will begin to improve,” said Ennor.

Remuneration, recruitment, and retention challenges

Salaries across almost all industries included in the report had a year-on-year increase with 92% of respondents upping salaries or the hourly wage of their employees last year. Almost two-thirds (60%) said they expect to raise salaries again in the next six months.

Keeping hold of top talent and staff is a top business priority and many are being creative with remuneration and employee benefits packages including

Flexible working arrangements (69.4%)

Training and development (68.9%)

Health and wellness allowance (31.8%)

The report found higher salaries are currently available in almost all regions meaning where a person lives is becoming less of a barrier to competitive pay.

“Interestingly a region such as the West Coast was ahead of Wellington and Otago, and Marlborough was almost on par with the capital.”

The average salaries in Auckland and Canterbury were $79,460 and $74,505 respectively, followed closely by West Coast ($74,247), Wellington ($73,965), Marlborough ($73,673), and Otago ($72,218).

Turnover remains high across all sectors

While employee turnover hit a four-year low of 46% compared to 58.8% in the previous financial year, having almost half a company’s employees leave in any given year presents a major challenge for any organisation, said Ennor.

The high turnover rates and pressures on employers to retain employees are reflected by the top three business concerns for those surveyed including keeping existing staff engaged and productive (22%) and employee wellbeing (19%).

More restructures on the horizon

Despite the challenging economic landscape, last financial year saw businesses holding off on significant head-count reductions compared to 2022.

However, May and June this year has seen a significant increase in restructure requests with 20% of survey respondents expressing their intention to restructure in the next six months.

“Rather than a harbinger of darker days to come, this appears to be a short period or organic correction following a year of economic uncertainty,” said Ennor.

Download MyHR’s SME Employment & Employer Insights Report here: