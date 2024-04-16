Country music festival celebrates rural Southland spirit

Held in New Zealand’s county music capital of Gore, the annual Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival not only resonates with harmonious tunes but also pays homage to the rich tapestry of Southern rural life.

Beyond the main stage performances, the festival offers a unique immersion into Southland country living. One of the highlights is the iconic Tussock Country Ute Muster, where locals proudly display their utility vehicles of all makes and models, four - legged farm employees raise their voices in the entertaining bark up, and the iconic mullet hairstyle is celebrated.

Road legal utes of all makes, models and ages are encouraged to enter and patrons are invited to this free, family friendly event to celebrate the automotive workhorses of the region.

The bigger trucks also have their time in the festival spotlight, as for over 40 years truck lovers have rumbled their way to the Gore Truck Show to show off their gleaming pride and joy.

Every year it gets bigger and better with over 130 trucks taking part in the parade last year, all competing for best truck in their categories and the premier title of King Rig.

An impressive display is held at Transport Repairs Yard where truck fans can get up close, then they can enjoy the machines in motion as the gleaming rigs make their way up Gore’s Main Street.

For those yearning to delve deeper into the fabric of rural life, the annual Farm & Mai Mai Tour provide an authentic glimpse into life on the farm and beside the duck pond. With agriculture at the forefront of Gore’s economy, patrons are transported by four wheel drives to a few local farms in the region, meeting the farmers and sampling plenty of southern delicacies on the way, swede and duck included. This event is a fundraiser for one of the smallest primary schools in the region, Te Tipua School.

With an additional fifty events happening at over twenty venues in Eastern Southland over ten days from May 24th to June 2nd, Bayleys Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival promises to provide patrons with variety, warm Southern hospitality and a unique celebration of Eastern Southland's soul. View the full festival programme, buy tickets and plan your visit at www.tussockcountry.nz