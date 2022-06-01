DSO: Bach and Beyond

"I am thrilled to conduct and celebrate Dunedin Symphony Orchestra's return to the shared joy of live music-making with a programme of uplifting and unmissable works. After beginning with Bach, the concert propels us “beyond” with an incredibly varied palette of ensemble configurations, musical periods and styles". - Brent Stewart (conductor)"I have very fond memories of the Bach Concerto for flute. It was on one of the first flute cassette tapes I ever bought when I was 10 years old. In that recording the concerto is played by Jean-Pierre Rampal and it's been one of my favourite pieces ever since, so it's very exciting that I finally get to play it" - Luca Manghi (Flute soloist)



Brent Stewart is a multi-talented musician: not only does he conduct numerous New Zealand orchestras, but he is also Music Director for Wellington’s Orpheus Choir and a percussionist in Orchestra Wellington.



Luca Manghi is well-known to Dunedin audiences as the orchestra’s Principal Flute and also as a popular soloist with the DSO.



The DSO’s strings will be to the fore in Mozart’s exquisite Divertimento. Then Gounod’s charming and quirky ‘Petite Symphonie’ will showcase the talents of the DSO’s talented woodwind and brass players. The full orchestra comes together for the final work in the programme, Schubert’s joyful, lyrical and energetic Symphony No. 3.



ConductorFlute

Programme:

JS Bach: Flute Concerto in E Minor

Mozart: Divertimento K 136 for Strings

Gounod: Petite Symphonie

(for Wind Instruments)

Schubert: Symphony No. 3