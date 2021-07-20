DSO Forsyth Barr Matinee Series - Pastorale

Knecht’s Pastorale symphony, composed in 1785, is remarkably similar to Beethoven’s own Pastorale composed some 23 years later.Both have the non-standard five movements, are based on a description of nature, include a thunderstorm, and both finales contain hymns of thanksgiving.At the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, this concert, under the masterly direction of Marc Taddei, will give an opportunity for a fascinating comparison of the two symphonies.Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante has been described as ‘a work that bursts with joy’.Mozart created a remarkable partnership between the two soloists, creating an intensely beautiful blend of sound. Exemplifying these features will be the New Zealand String Quartet’s Monique Lapins and Gillian Ansell.

Marc Taddei - Conductor

Monique Lapins - Violin

Gillian Ansell - Viola

Knecht: Grande Symphonie - Pastorale

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Pastorale

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra: Forsyth Barr Matinee Series Pastorale; King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre; 5pm Saturday July 31, and 3pm Sunday August 1.



