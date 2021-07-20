DSO Forsyth Barr Matinee Series - Pastorale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Knecht’s Pastorale symphony, composed in 1785, is remarkably similar to Beethoven’s own Pastorale composed some 23 years later.
Both have the non-standard five movements, are based on a description of nature, include a thunderstorm, and both finales contain hymns of thanksgiving.
At the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, this concert, under the masterly direction of Marc Taddei, will give an opportunity for a fascinating comparison of the two symphonies.
Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante has been described as ‘a work that bursts with joy’.
Mozart created a remarkable partnership between the two soloists, creating an intensely beautiful blend of sound. Exemplifying these features will be the New Zealand String Quartet’s Monique Lapins and Gillian Ansell.
Marc Taddei - Conductor
Monique Lapins - Violin
Gillian Ansell - Viola
Knecht: Grande Symphonie - Pastorale
Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Pastorale
Dunedin Symphony Orchestra: Forsyth Barr Matinee Series Pastorale; King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre; 5pm Saturday July 31, and 3pm Sunday August 1.