Dunedin Arts Festival: Rebel

Relive the best of the original rebel of glam-rock ‘n’ roll with an incredible stage show of live music, high-stakes acrobatics, breath-taking aerials, and a splash of comedy.

Rebel is a tribute to David Bowie – his music and insatiable style that broke ground and inspired generations.

Fresh from Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals where the show was slaying audiences in the aisles, Rebel boasts a line-up of multi-talented Australian-based performers who one minute might be cranking out a classic Bowie guitar riff, and the next they’re donning killer highheels and balancing on top of four tilting chairs.

Receiving high praise for his performance and amazing voice, multi-award winning frontman Stewart Reeves is increasingly in demand for his performance around the world. “Reeves nails Bowie’s particular vocal style and stage presence. He really carries the audience along the rollercoaster of music and performance” (College Adelaide).

Reeves is a talent that could single-handedly captivate any audience, but when accompanied by an equally glam live band and a magical cast of world-class circus acts, the show becomes a high-sensory and emotive feast.

Reeves leads the band, belting out a string of Bowie favourites while a phenomenal troupe of performers balance, hang, swing, hula-hoop and rollerskate across the stage, all while paying homage to Bowie with their fantastical Ziggy Stardust-inspired costumes.

Rebel is one of a number of international shows in Dunedin Arts Festival. “When I saw Rebel, I knew I had to bring it to Dunedin. The show is non-stop start to finish, full of heart-stopping tricks, extravagant style, and Bowie’s rockin’ great music. It’s a heap of fun and I know Dunedin audiences will love it”, says Festival Director Charlie Unwin.

Reeves has the perfect way to sum up Rebel – “Bowie. Circus. Glam rock.” Rebel will somehow have you singing along as you hold your breath at the skills and feats on stage. A guaranteed buzz.

DETAILS:

Dunedin Arts Festival, Regent Theatre, Sun 23 Oct at 8pm

https://dunedinartsfestival.co.nz/event-calendar/circus/rebel