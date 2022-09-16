Dunedin Infrastructure by Mayoral Candidate Pamela Taylor

A successful city is characterized by a rising living standard for its population, increasing investment in businesses and basic infrastructure, and the generation of additional surplus, which is invested into generating new businesses and more prosperity.

We could do better as a City on improving our infrastructure. The economics of infrastructure is not too hard to work out. Infrastructure is the platform on which communities and firms construct the future. A weak foundation fails to support the weight of these efforts. Societies and firms then suffer, opportunities are lost.

We need to persistently make decisions, hopefully better ones due to the intellectual effort of public debate, in order to keep the infrastructure platform strong. We need an investment of public or private funds, the least risky path to delivery of a known and accepted public interest objective.

I believe that simple clear communication really matters. We must be utterly unwilling to cut corners on the way to getting alignment between the public interest objective, the planning process and the implementation. It is important to pay constant attention to the alignment of the parties.

Projects need alignment towards how much the public wants to pay for it. Because of effective pricing, stuff gets built most often where and when people are prepared to pay for it.

Price should affect allocation of future investment in roads, car parks, water, energy, airports, telecommunications, trains, planes, public housing, cycle ways, and ports. User pays mostly works as what people value they are prepared to pay for.

The current lack of effective pricing for cycle ways, curriculum, healthcare, three waters, roads, car parks, trains, planes, water, historical buildings, public housing, recycling, landfill, fossils, parks, libraries, swimming pools, dots on the roads, speed bumps, distorts the market.

We can learn from user pays. If we have no market-based linkage between what an individual chooses to pay for and what projects are subsequently funded, we misconstrue the true role of a price in a market-based economy.

To be accepted, even if grudgingly, price has to be about consumers driving suppliers, not the other way around. We need the people of Dunedin, their voices, needs and wants directing the Local Government expenditure.

The true public interest objective is a system that selects the right projects – projects where, as in other forms of infrastructure, people have a choice and yet show they are prepared to pay for.

If we go towards electric vehicles as a city and nation all the owners of fossil fuel guzzlers may end up subsidising all the hybrid and fully electric drivers. Currently the walkers, cyclists, and private or commercial vehicle users are subsiding the buses and the trains. Over half of the community within Otago use private or company vehicles as the means of travelling to work.

So in my view, we will need another source of road charging in the 2020s, lest all the owners of fossil fuel guzzlers end up subsidising all the hybrid and fully electric drivers.

We must redefine the Dunedin Dream before we rebuild the infrastructure on which it is based, the infrastructure investment must be the lowest cost, lowest risk, lowest disruption of society and businesses, and be true public interest objective, be what the public considers great value for money.

I support gravel road re-metaling, pavement rehabilitation, pavement renewals, traffic service renewals and structures, drainage spend over the 10 Year Plan have a static spend in the 10 year plan to meet asset management requirements.

If we are being mandated out of our Three Waters Assets we should stop investments into them and just do needed maintaining. I oppose the Three Waters Asset grab by Central Government.

The changing make up and rate of growth in the economy may impact on demand for network infrastructure. For example, Port Otago at Port Chalmers is New Zealand's 5th largest port (by value) and a key link in New Zealand’s international supply chain as a regional hub for the export of high value products including meat, dairy, timber, fish, horticulture and other agriculturally based products. Reduced international demand for export products will reduce heavy vehicle movements accessing the port, which will put less pressure on road pavements and network congestion.

The Zero Carbon 2030 target represent a very significant departure from meeting the needs and wants of over half of the community who use private vehicles and those who use public vehicles. We need the people of Dunedin, their voices, needs and wants directing the Local Government infrastructure expenditure. I am committed to speaking up for those who use vehicles, those who require roads, and car parks. I am interested in serving the community and businesses of Dunedin.



