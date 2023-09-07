Dunedin Symphony Orchestra

Dvořák’s ninth and internationally popular symphony “From the New World” is best-known for its exquisite, yearning second movement theme, and its powerful, exhilarating finale. The symphony is packed with captivating melodies and imbued with elements of Czech national folk music.

A new major work by acclaimed Dunedin-based composer Anthony Ritchie is always an eagerly anticipated event. His Symphony No.6 was begun during the lockdown in New Zealand March-April 2020 and was informed by the crisis enveloping the country and the world. However, the work is also inspired by personal experiences, beginning in 2019 and book-ended by the composer’s illness in 2021, as well as being unified by a recurring love theme.

London-based conductor Simon Over returns to conduct the DSO after a three-year Covid-enforced absence. He is the Music Director and Principal Conductor of London’s Southbank Sinfonia, and he conducts in the UK, Italy and Asia.

Simon Over: Conductor

Anthony Ritchie: Symphony No. 6 - world premiere

Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From The New World

