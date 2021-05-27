Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival and Otago Access Radio Podcasts

Photo by Sinead Jenkins

The Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival and Otago Access Radio have produced a set of 20 podcasts (also being broadcast on 105.4FM) so you can relive your favourite sessions or catch up on some you missed.Vanda Symon, Steff Green, Hannah Parry, and Angela Wanhalla talk about women who’ve come before and those who are here now, and the footprints they’ve laid for our future. Hosted by Majella Cullinane.

Rocketing to Fame

Becky Manawatu’s debut novel, Auē, announced her as a compelling new voice in New Zealand fiction. Lynn Freeman quizzed Becky about how her meteoric rise to literary fame has affected her approach to writing and life.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga

In the pages of Ngā Kete Mātauranga, Māori academics share what being Māori has meant for them in their work. Co-editor Jacinta Ruru, in conversation with the Te Kai a te Rangatira editors, spoke about the process of creating the book and the influence of Mātauranga on the academic sector.

Walking the Heartland

In Map for the Heart: Ida Valley Essays, Jillian Sullivan’s gentle essays about her wanderings and wonderings in the vast Ida Valley are an exploration of the physical place, and of connection to community. She and Liz Breslin will discuss how place and space affect the heart.

Politics of Poetry

David Eggleton, Jessica Thompson Carr, and Fiona Farrell shared perspectives on the politics inherent in poetry. Chaired by Emma Neale, they examinde the way poetry reflects the mood of the people, and how it can subvert and challenge societal views to effect change.

Crossing Genres

From paranormal romance to crime thrillers, The New York Times bestselling author Nalini Singh spoke to Kirby-Jane Hallum about how and why she has crossed genres, and her three most recent releases: Alpha Night, Archangel’s Sun, and Quiet in Her Bones.

NZ Crime – What's Going On?

Jared Savage and Steve Braunias tackled some of the big questions about crime in New Zealand, and what they learned in the process of writing about it. With Rob Kidd.

Navigating the Stars – Māori Creation Myths – with Witi Ihimaera and Jacinta Ruru

Witi Ihimaera spoke with Jacinta Ruru about his latest book, Navigating the Stars: Māori Creation Myths, in which he traces the history of Māori people through their creation myths, bringing them to the twenty-first century.

Things OK with You? – with Vincent O’Sullivan and Lynn Freeman

Lynn Freeman sat down with Vincent O’Sullivan to talk about his recent work, including his new collection of poems Things OK with You? and of course the biographical portrait, Ralph Hotere: The Dark is Light Enough.

The Books that Made Me – with Kyle Mewburn, Rose Carlyle, and Nalini Singh, hosted by Bridget Schaumann

Rose Carlyle, Nalini Singh, and Kyle Mewburn read an excerpt from a significant childhood story and spoke about the shaping effect it has had on their adulthood. Hosted by Bridget Schaumann.

We’re grateful to Copyright Licensing NZ for funding these podcasts.