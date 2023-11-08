Excellence in Science, Techonology & Innovation

Sponsored by Oritain

TECHION - Digital microscope expanding from livestock to human and environmental use

Techion founder and managing director Greg Mirams with a Micro-I. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Farmers are benefiting from a world-first online diagnostic platform pioneered by Greg Mirams. And, if development continues as positively as it is, they won’t be the only ones.

Greg’s farming roots led him to establish Techion in 2011 to develop FECPAKG2 — a digital microscope called Micro-I and integrated software providing point-of-care parasite counts.

The Micro-I takes a series of images of animal faeces samples and sends them via the cloud to be analysed by a technician or AI (artificial intelligence). The result is reported to farmers and their advisers.

Providing faecal egg count (FEC) results allows farmers to check drench effectiveness, know when to drench, and make animal health decisions.

This year FECPAKG2 added fluke egg counts to its testing range and introduced AI to give nearinstant automated egg counts. New animal tests are planned for next year.

From its Invermay headquarters, Techion is expanding and developing its digital diagnostics into human health and environmental testing. One project is collaborating with Aquaculture NZ on a system measuring the size and viability of mussel spat.

The Micro-I is supported by Techion’s Rata software, which enables disease reporting. Techion is a Microsoft partner with an international network including Sainsbury’s, the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It sells FECPAKG2 across the world and has offices in Wales and Australia.

MR EMG LTD - Monitoring muscles for healthcare and research

MR EMG technology helps patients, clinicians and exercise specialists enhance exercise prescription PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cutting-edge technology that measures and analyses muscle activity is created in Dunedin.

The MR EMG Surface Electromyography device sticks to a person’s skin and records the electrical signals muscles generate during contractions. The data is transmitted wirelessly to tablets or smartphones.

‘‘The collected signals provide insights into muscle function, strength, and coordination,’’ MR EMG Ltd director Rowan Ellis says. He and fellow director Michael Macknight founded the business. ‘‘This device offers a non-invasive way to monitor muscle health, empowering individuals to gain comprehensive understanding of their muscular activity and make informed decisions regarding their physical well-being and rehabilitation.’’

The device has had ‘‘impressive growth’’. It has been sold to institutions including the University of Otago and Te Pūkenga in New Zealand, as well as in Italy, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates.

‘‘This global distribution showcases the device’s international recognition and its ability to cater to diverse healthcare and research needs,’’ Rowan says.

University of Otago Professor Mauro Farella has used it to target individuals suffering from jaw muscle pain and bruxism, both while awake and during sleep, to enhance their quality of life.

The device is also used to track chewing behaviours in overweight children. ‘‘This work has continued with other orthodontic research in Canada, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates,’’ Rowan says. ‘‘The device has recently been launched in the United Kingdom.’’

ADINSTRUMENTS - Innovation for the future of humanity

ADInstruments’ founder Michael Macknight and Chief executive Alex Black with the team in their head office in Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A world leader in life science equipment and software calls Dunedin home. ADInstruments, founded by Michael Macknight in 1986, has offices in 15 countries and ranks 62nd among technology companies in New Zealand.

Its team of nearly 200, based in its Dunedin headquarters, drives development of high-quality technology for scientists and science educators.

The staff collaborate with customers to prioritise excellent design, usability, and top-tier customer service. That enables ground-breaking discoveries and future scientist training.

ADInstruments’ products have been featured in more than 43,000 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and has partnered with renowned institutions including Roche, Toyota, Mayo Clinic, and Harvard.

It is particularly proud of its contributions to improving human health outcomes, aiding research on diseases like dementia, epilepsy, and cardiovascular issues.

Its solid growth encompassed expanding into India, China, and Brazil, with more than 45,000 PowerLab systems in use. It has recently ventured into a cloud-based learning platform to train future scientists.

ADInstruments embodies the principal of a local company with global impact, driven by innovation. Led by Michael, the employees generate an annual turnover exceeding NZ$40 million, showcasing Dunedin’s expertise and technological excellence.

www.adinstruments.com