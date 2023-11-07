Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality

SOUTHERN DISCOVERIES - Milford Sound mainstay expands services, experiences

Southern Discoveries takes you further so you can discover more in Milford Sound. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern Discoveries has earned its status in one of New Zealand’s best-loved natural wonders, Milford Sound.

The Fiordland-based business offers coach tours and cruises.

‘' As the original Milford Sound operator, we take pride in providing the widest range of experiences in the fiord with four vessels and various cruise options catering to diverse markets,’’ chief executive Kerry Walker says.

‘‘Our major successes reflect our dedication to excellence and innovation. ‘‘Firstly, Southern Discoveries leads the industry in Milford Sound, boasting the largest market share and reaffirming our position as the go-to tourism provider in the region.

Secondly, we are trailblazers in enhancing guest experiences. Southern Discoveries is the first Milford Sound operator to introduce a multi-lingual commentary app, available in eight languages. This innovative app enriches our passengers' journeys from Queenstown to Milford Sound by providing informative multi-lingual commentary.

Thirdly, we pride ourselves on our commitment to sustainability and conservation. As a proud partner of the Tawaki project, we actively contribute to environmental protection and foster sustainable practices.

’’The company has achieved consistent growth in the last three years,” Kerry says.‘‘ By investing wisely in our unique offerings and utilising our in-depth understanding of customer needs, we have achieved sustainable expansion while staying true to our values.’’

FABLE DUNEDIN - Setting high standards in boutique accommodation The Fable team is proud of its beautiful premises and service. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Fable Hotel is a luxury hotel in Dunedin’s Princes St that promotes tourism and hospitality in Otago.

‘‘As pioneers in the industry, we set the benchmark for others to follow,’’ general manager Jeffrey Lee says.

‘‘Our hotel is situated in a historic Victorian building that dates back to the 1870s. It has been meticulously restored to preserve its original features, and the ornate facade leaves guests in awe upon arrival.

‘‘We take pride in our rich history and strive to provide our guests with exceptional and unforgettable experiences.’’

‘‘Each guest room is distinct, and every detail is taken care of. Our guests are treated to premium beds, top-quality linen, and excellent connectivity.

We work with local suppliers to produce eco-friendly luxury toiletries under the Marihi Aotearoa brand.

Our guests can use these products with confidence, knowing they are socially and environmentally responsible.’’

‘‘A portion of the sales goes to the Opouahi Kiwi Crèche, and the packaging is entirely recyclable,’’ Jeffrey says. ‘‘Our decor highlights the Scottish heritage of Dunedin, with tartan throws on the plush beds.

’’There are also event spaces and The Press Club restaurant.

The latter is quickly gaining a reputation as a fine-dining destination in Dunedin while maintaining the feeling of home, Jeffrey says.

‘‘It uses local, organic, and sustainable produce and is proud to serve ‘‘the most luxurious high tea in Dunedin’’.

VALLEY VIEWS GLAMPING - Waitaki Valley business gains international renown

A guest takes in the valley's breathtaking views from the comfort of a luxurious geodesic dome. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Valley Views Glamping in the relatively remote Waitaki Valley has attracted 10,000 people from all over the world in just six[1]and-a-half years.

But it’s not just any accommodation — in 2017 Patrick and Amber Tyrrell were the first operators in New Zealand to provide geodesic domes for guests to stay in. ‘‘The business focuses on sustainability and exceptional hosting, giving guests the best possible experience of genuine Kiwi hospitality,’’ Amber says.

The luxurious domes are carefully placed to offer breath-taking views over the valley. Patrick and Amber have become ‘‘glamptrepreneurs’’, renowned as world leaders in their field. They carry out meticulous planning and make ongoing improvements to the facilities.

Valley Views Glamping employs five part[1]time staff and gives back to its community by donating thousands of dollars worth of vouchers for local fundraising projects each year.

The Tyrrells are using their expertise and passion to continue to evolve within the glamping and agritourism industry.

Their business has featured in dozens of magazines and newspaper articles as well as television programmes.

It also won the 2022 Best Hospitality/Tourism Business at the Waitaki Business Awards.

Amber and Patrick said it would be ‘‘a tremendous honour’’ to be recognised in the 2023 Grand Business South Awards.