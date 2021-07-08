Festival offers a great selection of activities during the school holidays

The first weekend of the New Zealand International Science Festival proved extremely popular. Now the school holidays are upon us, and there’s a great selection of activities on offer for all ages. Don’t miss out on these great events as the festival heads towards its final weekend.

Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond Exhibition

(All-ages)

This is an out-of-this-world experience where you can enter the orbit of our spectacular moon. Get up close and personal with the earth's moon in this very special exhibition. Bathe in the glow of MOON by British artist Luke Jerram, a 4-metre replica moon printed with high-resolution NASA imagery, hosted in Hanover Hall. On display beneath the Moon will be a photographic exhibition focusing on NASA’s science experiments in space; NASA’s past, present, and future space travel; and a feature display focusing on traditional Māori practices of navigating by the stars, and how the Moon is used in daily life such as growing crops and change of seasons. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of 2 are free.

When: 11am-4pm Tuesday July 13, 11am-4pm Wednesday July 14; 11am-3pm Thursday July 15; 11am-4pm Friday July 16; 11am-8pm; Saturday July 17; 11am-4pm Sunday July 18.

Where: Hanover Hall, 65 Hanover Street, Dunedin.

Tickets: $5 adult/$3 child; booking required - tickets not available at venue.





(Kids/tweens)

Frankenstein has finally decided what she wants to be when she grows up... a Super Villain!

Together with her faithful sidekick, Igor, Frankenstein uses chemical experiments to come up with the perfect villain powers.

Frankenstein and Igor experiment with fire, ice and smoke all in the name of trying to find the coolest villain superpowers. There will be crashes, there will be bangs, there will be many terrible puns! This show is written by award winning comedian and playwright Abby Howells and directed by Arcade Theatre's Alex Wilson. Thanks to the University of Otago Chemistry Department and DCC Arts for helping to fund this production.

When: 2pm-3pm Saturday July 17; 11am-12pm and 2pm-3pm Sunday July 18.

Where: Teachers College Auditorium, 145 Union Street East, Dunedin.

Tickets: $12 child/$14 adult/ $40 family; booking required - tickets not available at venue.





(Tweens/teens/adults)

Back by popular demand, we have levelled up our virtual reality experiences for you for a limited time as part of this years festival. Come immerse yourself at our Pop-Up Centre and be amazed by some of the latest virtual reality experiences from around the world! Walk on the moon, swim with turtles, or run amongst dinosaurs! This is an immersive experience like no other with the latest headsets on offer to play, engage and discover new worlds! We recommend booking early as spaces are limited. Tickets are purchased for a 25-minute session, starting every half hour from 10am - 4:30pm. Participants are welcome to arrive up to 20 minutes ahead of time to enjoy complimentary games and VR experiences drawn from the local gaming industry in our Local Gaming Lounge. VR headsets are loaded with a selection of VR experiences. Station selection on a first come first served basis. Suitable for ages 9+. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

When: 10am-4.30pm July 12-18.

Where: Old Aotea Gift Shop, 19 George Street, Dunedin.

Tickets: $10 child/$12 adult; booking required - tickets not available at venue.





(Kids/tweens)

Imagination Playground is an innovative playground equipment system that transforms any space into a play space that encourages learning, social development, movement, and above all fun. Using Imagination Playground engineering blocks, kids build a new world every day. They make objects like animals, rocket ships, and robots. They make imaginary places like houses, factories, and cities. They make new dramatic scenarios, settings, and games to play. Most importantly, they make the rules. Because Imagination Playground is child-directed and open-ended, it encourages self-expression through deep, joyful play. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of 2 are free. Tickets are issued for a one-hour session. You are welcome to arrive at any time during your one-hour time slot. The Chambers room will be cleared and re-set at the end of each session.

When: 10am-4pm, July 10-18.

Where: Municipal Chambers, Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin.

Tickets: $3 child; tickets must be purchased online - they will not be available at the event.





(All ages)

This is night science like you've never seen before! Making rainbows to discover which colours use the most energy, finding plants that glow in the dark in the Town Belt, and of course looking at the stars through our telescopes if skies are clear. No matter what the weather is doing, the Dunedin Observatory will be running some amazing night science activities. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. To access the Beverly Begg Observatory, park in Ross Street and walk the path across the rugby field. Please note there are no toilet facilities available at the observatory.

When: 7pm-9pm July 10-18.

Where: Beverly Begg Observatory, 1A City Road, Belleknowes, Dunedin.

Tickets: $5 general admission (tickets are not required).





(Teens/adults)

Can you tell how far away the Moon is by shining a laser at it? NASA did just that as part of the Apollo moon programme! Come learn about lasers and optics and how we can use the unique nature of light to advance our understanding of the sun, the moon, the stars - including understanding the size of the whole universe and how far away everything within it is from us. This activity is included as part of the Our Moon exhibition. The ticketing link on this page will take you to the Our Moon ticketing website. For more information about the Our Moon exhibition, click the link in the related events section below. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of 2 are free.

When: 11am-4pm July 13-18.

Where: Hanover Hall, 65 Hanover Street, Dunedin.

Tickets: $3 child/$5 adult; price of admission included in ‘Our Moon' ticket price.



For more information on what is happening during the festival check out our festival programme here.