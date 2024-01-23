Findex Community Fund - Swing for Charity

Dust off your clubs and get ready for an extraordinary day of golf and goodwill!

In the heart of Dunedin, where the rolling hills meet the pristine greens of the Otago Golf Club, a community is being called to unite for a day of golf, gratification, and generosity.

Sponsored by Tax Management New Zealand, the Findex Community Fund (FCF) Golf Day is more than a charity event; it's a celebration of community spirit and shared values.

Dunedin's Otago Golf Club will be transformed into a hub of businesspeople, community advocates, and golf enthusiasts coming together to create positive change and invest in the future of our community.

Take part in the many on-course challenges including the Hole-in-One competition to win a brand-new Audi A1* valued at up to $50,000 PLUS an additional $50,000 will be donated to the FCF if a Hole-in-One is made, all thanks to the Southern Motor Group.

FCF is on a mission to create equal access to opportunity for people isolated by location or circumstance, through programs which are regionally relevant, nationally impactful, and globally scalable.

Specifically, the FCF are committed to making an impact in the three defined areas of health and wellbeing, learning and education, and community resilience.

The FCF Golf Day isn’t just about birdies and bogeys, all money raised, including your registration, directly contributes to the FCF’s mission and empowering local initiatives and charities such as Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, Dunedin Night Shelter, Garden to Table, Outward Bound, Ronald McDonald House NZ, KidsCan and Hato Hone St John.

After a full day on the green and as the sun sets over the scenic landscape of Dunedin, you’ll wind down and celebrate with an evening of gourmet delights and a wide variety of fantastic prizes and items for the charity auction including a 7-day Sounds cruise with Fiordland Discovery, a 4-night stay at Fiji’s VOMO Beachfront Villa and even a 12,000ft Tandem Skydive over Queenstown.

One of the best parts about the day is whilst you’re enjoying the food, drinks, and events surrounded by a likeminded community, you’ll build relationships that extend beyond the fairways, and create a network of support that echoes long after the final putt drops.

This Charity Golf Day isn’t just about enjoying a day filled with golf and good times, you're becoming a champion for your community.

So, grab your golf gear, gather your mates, and get ready for an 18-hole, action-packed day at the FCF Charity Golf Day. Registration is a must, and can be done as an individual, pair, or group of three. Don’t miss out, secure your spot now at findex.eventsair.com/fcf-golf

Together, let's drive change, one swing at a time.

*T&Cs apply