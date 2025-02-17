Flagstaff Dunedin

Breaking new ground on residential project

Photo Supplied: Flagstaff Construction

Construction is well under way at Flagstaff, a new Dunedin residential community being developed by a local family.

Ground has been broken at Flagstaff at 195 Wakari Road, and there’s much local interest in the project.

For the Dunedin family behind the major residential development, these are exciting times. The Kidston/Bretherton clan have roots in the surrounding suburbs stretching back five generations, and they’re looking forward to bringing their legacy project to fruition.

‘‘Our family have lived in the Helensburgh/Wakari area for 130 years,’’ director Ben Kidston says. ‘‘So it’s doing something that not only our family can be proud of, but is also focused on delivering a new community that the whole city can be proud of.’’

Photo Supplied: Flagstaff Construction

The family have owned the land on Wakari Road since 2020, and have been actively working for the last two years on design and consenting the project following the site being rezoned by the Dunedin City Council.

The development has rapidly progressed since, with earthworks almost complete, roads taking shape, and section titles due to be issued in spring this year, enabling purchasers to begin building their homes at Flagstaff.

An array of buyers, including young families, professional couples, and downsizers, have already chosen to purchase lots at Flagstaff. To date, 23 of the initial 36 sections in stage one of the development have been snapped up, with strong interest in the few remaining.

‘‘There’s been a fantastic mix of buyers,’’ Kidston says. ‘‘In the Dunedin market there haven’t been flat, easy build sections available close to the CBD for many years.’’

And of course, there are many other benefits to the location of the Flagstaff development. Offering spectacular views across the city to the Peninsula and out to sea, and with a peaceful rural backdrop on the city fringe, it is still just a few minutes from the University and Dunedin’s CBD.

The new community is surrounded by parks and new reserves, including over 2000 native plantings, a regenerated creek reserve and a network of walking and cycling trails.

Photo Suppled: Flagstaff Construction

In the nearby suburbs there are all the necessary amenities, including primary and secondary schools, supermarkets, cafes, and bars.

The area promises plenty of recreational activities too, with the Otago Golf Club, walks around Ross Creek, and the popular Redwoods mountain bike trails.

‘‘It’s pretty close to everything,’’ Kidston emphasises. ‘‘People are buying at Flagstaff to be closer to the activities that they love.’’

Sections at Flagstaff range in size, from 400sqm and duplex sites right through to premium sites over 1000sqm fronting the surrounding reserve. There are also house-and-land packages available.

Photo Supplied: Flagstaff Construction

With earthworks and subdivision construction now well under way, with civil contractor SouthRoads establishing on site prior to Christmas, things are progressing rapidly at Flagstaff.

‘‘It’s all go,’’ Kidston says. ‘‘They’ve cracked into it and made a great start, we have great momentum on site, and people can now really see the project taking shape.’’

❏ Flagstaff: 195 Wakari Road, Dunedin. Contact Ben Kidston on 021 0854 0309, or see www.flagstaffdunedin.co.nz for more information.