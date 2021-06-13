Sponsored content

New Zealand’s next generation digital hospital is a step closer following the Southern District Health Board’s release of a ‘Request for Information’ document to local and international digital providers.
Respected surgeon and trauma specialist, Mike Hunter, has been awarded the Gordon Trinca Medal by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, in recognition of his contribution to the provision of trauma education his entire professional life.
The Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival and Otago Access Radio have produced a set of 20 podcasts (also being broadcast on 105.4FM) so you can relive your favourite sessions or catch up on some you missed.