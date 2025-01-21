A gem in the hills for that special buyer

This week’s featured property

Address: 1989 Aitchison Runs Road, Pomahaka.

Area: 2055.41ha

Features: Gem Lake Station is located at the head of the Pomahaka River approximately 43km from Roxburgh or approximately 30 minutes by helicopter from Queenstown. The Station offers some stunning sites that would suit a lodge, be it for hunting, fishing, or simply as a special get-away retreat. This freehold property offers genuine appeal.

Method of sale: By negotiation.

Agent: PGG Wrightson Ltd, 16 Factory Road, Mosgiel. Phone (03) 470-0317. Brent Irving 027 457 7034.

Viewing: By appointment.

Web: 1989 Aitchison Runs Road, Pomahaka

Located at the head of the Pomahaka River in McEwens Bush, approximately 43km from Roxburgh and 160km from Queenstown, this property offers genuine appeal. Gem Lake Station is subdivided into larger blocks, with improvements including two muster huts (one a tram car), a woolshed, and sheep and cattle yards.

Currently running sheep and beef in conjunction with the neighbouring property, the vendor offers to lease back Gem Lake Station extensively grazing sheep and cattle from the new owner.

Adjacent to Gem Lake Station is Whitcomb Run, owned by the same vendor. As part of the Gem Lake Station purchase, the vendor is offering to negotiate exclusive hunting rights on Whitcomb Run, including the use of a substantial lodge overlooking the Pomahaka River.

Both properties share a 6km boundary with the Pomahaka River, renowned for its recreational fishing. There is significant wild game on both properties, providing a great opportunity for those looking to hunt their choice of animal.

The vendors believe that by making the lodge and hunting on Whitcomb Run available to the purchasers of Gem Lake Station, it enhances enjoyment and broadens opportunities for the new owners. They see this as a chance to form a partnership with like-minded individuals.