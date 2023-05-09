Generations of mum's gathering in Gore for music

Musician Jenny Mitchell (in white) pictured with mother Julie Mitchell and sisters Nicola and Maegan Mitchell

This month over 10,000 music fans will converge on Gore for Bayleys Tussock Country - New Zealand’s Country Music Festival. With over sixty events scheduled, some will come for the whiskey, some for the glamour of the red carpet Country Music Honours and others for a cosy afternoon of tea and tunes with award-winning songwriter; Jenny Mitchell.Mitchell’s third annual Tea at Three will begin with a show of songs and stories before audience members are treated to a high tea of savoury and sweet treats accompanied by a selection of teas. Scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon of June 2nd, there will be three generations of Mitchell women in the audience, as Gore is where Jenny was born and raised.

“Everyone is welcome to Tea at Three shows but I suspect there will be lots of mums and daughters in the audience. Over half the tickets are now sold so grabbing a Tea for Two pass could be a lovely Mother’s Day gift,” Mitchell said. This year, Tea at Three will be presented at Gore’s iconic Little Theatre and will see Mitchell joined by Dunedin bassist John Dodd, Christchurch drummer Joe McCallum and Moeraki’s Mike Hood on dobro, mandolin and anything else he can fit on the theatre’s quaint stage.

“The very first show I sold tickets for was at the Little Theatre when I was fifteen and it’s where my Grandma Grace went to high school. Some history in those walls for sure” said Mitchell.

Mitchell has recently toured her album Tug of War abroad, seeing her performing in Australia and Kansas City, USA. Tug of War received a four-star Rolling Stone review, was nominated for a 2022 Aotearoa Music Award and is the home of the 2022 APRA Best Country Song, Trouble Finds a Girl.



Other than her own show, Mitchell was asked about which other events she’s most looking forward to at this year’s festival.

Jenny Mitchell’s Bayleys Tussock Country must-dos:

1. Paint and Sip with local artist Joanne Borgman: I can’t wait to laugh my way through this step-by-step country themed painting workshop. No experience required, all equipment provided. The perfect girls night out.

2. Bowmar Road House Concert: A concert at my Mum and Dad’s house. Featuring one of my favourite songwriters on the planet - Jamie McDell.

3. Fanny Lumsden live in Lumsden: I’ve toured with Fanny and her fantastic band in Australia and I guarantee this will be a superb evening. Great for families with little ones too.

The full festival programme and ticket information can be found HERE