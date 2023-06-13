Have you lost a loved one in the last year?

Tūhura Otago Museum is inviting the Otago community to share photographs and details of their loved ones who have passed away in the last year. These images will be shared in a digital artwork on large-scale projections on the outside of the Museum building as part of the Matariki Ahuka Nui dawn ceremony.

The dawn reappearance of stars Puaka and Matariki signals the Māori new year, a time of both celebration and reflection, when we think about those whānau and friends who passed away over the previous year.

The ceremony will be led by mana whenua, and there will be karakia, waiata, as well as kapa haka by the award-winning group He Waka Kōtuia, before a free shared breakfast.

The event has been co-funded by the Dunedin City Council and is part of the wider Puaka Matariki festival.

Those who wish to send in images of their loved ones can do so on the Museum website. Submissions close on Wednesday 21 June. The event will start at 6.45am on Friday 14 July on the Museum Reserve, and celebrations will continue for the rest of the day with kite making workshops, taonga pūoro displays and demonstrations, storytelling, Matariki-themed planetarium shows including Mārama whetū, and a special makerspace where families can make a bullroarer and other crafts.

Tūhura Otago Museum invites you to remember your loved ones with us and your community. Please share here