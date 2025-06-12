Huge Potential Strategic Site

$820,000

270 North Road, North East Valley, NZ 9010

Currently operating as a community centre, 270 North Road presents a unique opportunity for developers, social enterprises, or forward-thinking investors. Zoned General Residential 2 and positioned on a valuable freehold site of approximately 797 sqm.

This landholding opens the door to a wide range of future uses. Whether you're considering residential development, reinstating a community-focused space, or securing a strategic landbank in a high-demand suburb, this opportunity offers scale, flexibility, and location in one powerful package.

The existing structure may lend itself to repurposing, but the real value lies in the land and its zoning potential. With excellent street frontage and a central position in North East Valley, the site is close to public transport, schools, the university, and the city center, making it attractive to a broad range of future occupants or tenants.

Key features:

Freehold title

Zoned General Residential 2

797 sqm (more or less)

High-exposure site in a desirable suburb

Suitable for redevelopment, land banking, or community use

Adjacent residential houses adjoining, are available for sale, 268 North Road and 6 Calder Avenue.

Opportunities of this nature are seldom seen in the Valley.

Contact Jim Packer or Martin Whangapirita today for a full information memorandum or to arrange your inspection.

For more information including Open Home Times Click Here

Jim Packer - 0274 500 498

Martin Whangapirita - 021 144 6529