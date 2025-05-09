Large Lifestyle in the Country

Enquiries Over $795,000

995 Berwick Road, Berwick Forest

Join the good life with this tidy and well-presented three bedroom home. Featuring a modern kitchen and bathroom, open-plan living with a log fire.

Situated in an elevated, private, and easy-care location in Berwick, just 18km from Outram.

Enjoy the perfect blend of rural tranquility and convenient access to nearby amenities and roads for recreational horse riding and or mountain biking, handy to the Berwick Camp.

Improvements include an older three bays of garaging and a storage shed with shower and toilet.

Water is supplied via four units of rural water. The land is rolling and ideal for horses, with a horse exercise area, three horse stalls and paddocks for cattle to graze.

Enjoy the scope and access to gravel roads, being just 18km from Outram.

