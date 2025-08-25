Lifestyle Block For Sale

From sunrise to sunset, you'll be captivated by the ever-changing scenery, which offers a rare and peaceful sense of escape without compromising on convenience or quality.

Perched in an enviable position, this truly inspirational home has been thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed to fully embrace some of the most breathtaking panoramic views of the Southland Plains and out to the iconic Stewart Island.

The home itself is spacious and inviting, featuring four well-appointed bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms, providing plenty of room for families, guests or those who enjoy a bit of extra space. The heart of the home is a generous open plan living, dining, and kitchen area - ideal for both relaxed everyday living and effortless entertaining. A cleverly integrated office space ensures there's room to work from home or manage the household with ease.

Practicality meets luxury with an impressive three-car garage, offering ample room for vehicles, storage and workshop space. A separate mower shed adds to the functionality, perfect for sorting garden equipment or lifestyle tools. Everything has been established with care and constructed to an exceptional standard, reflecting quality throughout.

Set on a sprawling 7.6 hectares (more or less), the land offers a fantastic opportunity for those seeking an ultimate lifestyle property. Whether you're interested in grazing, hobby farming, or simply enjoying the privacy and space, this property delivers. A secure lock-up Totalspan implement and versatility, making this an outstanding package.

You won’t be disappointed with the views to Stewart Island to the mountains to the river. .. phone Debbie for an appointment 027 440 8545

Price - offers over 1.7 million