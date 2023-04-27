Lumsden Home-Away-From-Homecoming For Fanny

Fanny Lumsden live in Lumsden. Where else!

Lumsden is traversing the Tasman to perform at Bayleys Tussock Country - New Zealand’s Country Music Festival. So when organisers were searching for a suitable performance venue for her event, the Lumsden Hall had her name written all over it - literally.

“I’m stoked that the first place we get to bring the Country Halls Tour show in New Zealand is the Lumsden Hall. Being a small regional town makes it all the more special as growing up in western NSW, it almost feels like a home-away-from-home-coming. And Fanny Lumsden live in Lumsden sounded like an opportunity I couldn’t say no to’’, Lumsden said.

Over ten years ago Lumsden combined her love of rural communities with music. Since then, her Country Halls Tour has brought a show of infectious joy and spirit to over 200 halls in regional Australia.

With eight Golden Guitars and an ARIA Award under her hat, the critically acclaimed Australian storyteller is at the top of her game. Following the recent announcement that she and her band The Prawnstars will be playing Glastonbury later this year, Lumsden has also announced she has a new album on the way.

A Fanny Lumsden show gives equal delight to seven and eighty seven year old audience members. It’s a chance to escape the real world for a few hours and settle into relatable songs full of recognisable characters.





The Lumsden Hall show is one of over sixty events at this year’s Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival and will feature an opening set from Gore’s captivating musical duo; The Mitchell Twins. The Lumsden Fire Brigade is providing a pre-show sausage sizzle fundraiser and punters can opt to catch a return bus from Gore trout statue.

Essential pre-show Fanny Lumsden listening includes:

Dig

Wishing

Roll On

Bravest of Hearts

Millionaire



Wed May 31st - The Lumsden Hall - 7pm