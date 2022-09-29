Marathon In A Month For Cancer

The Cancer Society of Otago and Southland is encouraging the community to push their limits by participating in a ''marathon in a month'' to raise funds to support people impacted by cancer. The goal is to walk, run, cycle, swim or skip the distance of a marathon over the month of November.

If one and half kilometres per day is not a challenge, the Cancer Society encourages people to set the bar higher – two marathons, even three! Marathon in a month is a great way to encourage people to increase their physical activity by a small amount each day.

Participating in a marathon can be physically demanding in one day but could be achievable over a month. The funds raised will ensure that the 71 New Zealanders a day who are diagnosed with cancer will not go through it alone.



Cancer Society’s marketing and fundraising manager, Jonet Warhurst, said, "The Cancer Society believe no one should go through their cancer journey alone. We encourage people to sign up for the marathon in a month, choose an activity and distance that suits their lifestyle, and start fundraising to help provide vital funds to support people affected by all types of cancer.”

Everything the Cancer Society does is made possible through the community's incredible generosity, and they are calling on that support this year. Supporting events like a 'marathon in a month' allows the Cancer Society to be there for people facing a cancer diagnosis now and in the years to come and ensures no one deals with cancer alone.

The Cancer Society provides free support services to those people and their whanau affected by cancer in our local communities.

Fundraising is vital for the work it undertakes, and by being part of the marathon in a month, people can help support the delivery of services across the Otago and Southland region.

Participants can sign up as an individual or a team and register online at www.marathoninamonth.org.nz