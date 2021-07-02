Matariki Celebration this Sunday

This Sunday, 4 July a Dunedin City event celebrating Matariki will be held at Otago Museum.

Photo: Ian Griffin

The day will start with a dawn ceremony at 7am on the Museum Reserve with karakia to welcome the stars into the dawn sky and whakamaumahara to remember those who have passed away. “There will be a free community breakfast, and loads on all day. It is a real chance for our community to come together and celebrate, with Potiki poi workshops, free planetarium shows, kapa haka, crafts, UBS storytelling and lots more, families will love this” said Marketing Manager, Kate Oktay, “We are so excited to partner with the Council and Runaka for this event, it is going to be great.”

Early risers will get to see Matariki projections on the outside wall of the Museum. Dr Ian Griffin, Otago Musuem Director and astronomer, is hoping to provide a live stream of the rise of Matariki from his telescope at Hoopers Inlet. There will also be a chance for the public to view the sun with solar telescopes on the reserve from the Dunedin Astronomical Society. “We are delighted to be able to support this event, together with our long-term commitment to supporting Maori culture through the taoka in collections, Tuhura - the only bicultural science centre in the world - and of course our enthusiasm for the night sky in the Planetarium. This is a lovely opportunity to bring the threads of all the parts of the community together.” Said Dr Griffin.

Matariki in the morning sky is a mid-winter event that marks the beginning of a new seasonal cycle. Traditionally it is a time of coming together to share the harvest of the year. ‘Matariki Ahuka Nui’, the name given to the City’s event this year, refers to the sharing and abundance of kai at this time. Dr Gerard O’Regan, Curator Māori, says “it has been exciting over recent years to see the resurgence in recognition of Te Tau Hou Māori. The learnings around the seasonal movement of stars, and especially Puaka and Matariki, connect our calendar to where we are in the world - Te Waipounamu”.

‘Matariki Ahuka Nui’ is a manawhenua led community initiative. Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki and Te Runanga o Otakou have supported the Dunedin City Council and Otago Museum to provide this event to give everyone in Dunedin an opportunity to participate and be culturally involved in Te Tau Hou Maori, the Maori new year.

“At the Museum we are hoping that it will be the start of a new tradition where each year we come together to celebrate a part of our heritage that is unique to Aotearoa New Zealand”, says Gerard. Most of the events take place in the morning, so the families are urged to come early.

“It will be an awesome day for all the people of Dunedin”, Dr Griffin adds. “Dress up warm, and come and welcome the stars together with your community”.



