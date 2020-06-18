Mercy Hospital - bowel cancer diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance2

Mercy Hospital's expert team can support you throughout your bowel cancer diagnosis, treatment and surveillance.

Colonoscopy services are offered by a number of medical specialists at our day surgery facility, Manaaki.

If you have a confirmed bowel cancer diagnosis, you can be referred to our oncology service, Mercy Cancer Care.

Chemotherapy treatment at Mercy Cancer Care (Picture: Sharron Bennett)

Colonoscopies are performed at Mercy Hospital's day surgery facility, Manaaki. (Picture: Sharron Bennett)

We offer oncology consultations and a full range of systemic treatment options (including those not available in the public sector) from a purpose built unit in central Dunedin.

Our patients and their families/whanau benefit from minimal wait times and exceptional care delivered in a private and welcoming environment.

MOVE YOUR BUTT

What is the move your butt concept?

Move your Butt is a fitness challenge that encourages New Zealanders to move more during June Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. You can Move your Butt from home, with your family, friends, or your workmates. Its about challenging yourself to exercise more than you usually do, get sponsored and raise vital funds to help more kiwis beat bowel cancer.

Why should people do it?

Because bowel cancer is the second highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand. It kills as many New Zealanders as breast and prostate cancers combined – and it can affect anyone at any age. During June alone 250 kiwis will be diagnosed with bowel cancer and 100 will die.

Who can take part?

Anyone of any age can take part in the challenge. We’re asking all New Zealanders – young or old, fit or unfit – to sign up and take part. You don’t need to run a marathon, it simply means challenging yourself to exercise more than you do usually.

How to get involved?

Head to moveyourbutt.org.nz, click the sign-up button then set your challenge. It can be anything that gets you moving more – walking or cycling 20 minutes a day, doing star jumps with the family – it’s up to you. Then simply ask your friends, family and colleagues to sponsor your challenge and help us beat bowel cancer.

Dr Chris Jackson, Medical Oncologist

What services do Bowel Cancer NZ provide?

We (Bowel Cancer NZ) are a nationwide, patient-focused charity dedicated to beating bowel cancer through life-saving awareness, education, advocacy, research and support. Our goal is to reduce the impact of bowel cancer on New Zealanders and communities, and ultimately, to ensure that no more lives are lost to this silent killer.

As part of our work we run a free nurse email support service, as well as an online support group for patients and their families going through bowel cancer. We also provide educational resources with up-to-date bowel cancer information, an online bowel cancer services directory and we also run annual nationwide awareness and education campaigns.

Visit our website HERE