New location for OneStaff Dunedin

You’ll now find OneStaff Dunedin at 8 George St, where the Champions store previously was.

New Zealand owned and operated for over 25 years, they have been providing recruitment services in Dunedin since 2016.

They haven’t had to move far as the high visibility street front location is still within Burns House, where the OneStaff Dunedin office has always been.

‘‘We wanted to be more visible, and we needed more space,’’ Dunedin Area Manager Tina Stevens says. ‘‘We saw it as the perfect spot, and a great opportunity to work with our existing landlord. It’s a perfect match for our brand.’’



OneStaff is a full service industrial recruitment agency, providing temporary, permanent, contract, and international candidates. With a national presence they offer capability across all levels of business, with a large catchment of candidates, and many marquee corporate clients.



They build strong relationships with clients, taking the time to know and understand the full requirements of the business and their needs.

As well as ensuring they find the right people for a role, OneStaff’s candidate care is indepth, making sure to align them with the right roles.

Tina and OneStaff Dunedin Recruiter/Administrator Molly Begg both get satisfaction from getting candidates into work that they enjoy.

‘‘We get a huge amount of enjoyment out of getting people into work successfully,’’ Tina says. ‘‘And making sure that they are the right people for the job. That goes both ways; our clients want the right people and they rely on our expertise and knowledge to get the right people for the job.’’

OneStaff Dunedin work with various agencies who offer employment and training programs to help get people work ready. They partner with Aukaka’s Mana Tākata employment and training program, enabling candidates to bring the right skills and qualifications to a role.



‘‘We’ve got a lot of connections and partnerships who we work with,’’ Tina says. ‘‘There are robust systems and processes in place to make sure we have the right people for the job. We screen people correctly to provide the right skills and fit for the organisation with an emphasis on health, safety and wellbeing”

OneStaff works closely with clients to enure their health and safety requirements are met. They are Sitewise Green accredited.

And once a candidate is placed, One Staff remain actively engaged, with regular site visits and check-ins throughout the assignment.

‘‘We are in regular contact with them, and make sure that they’re happy and the client is happy,’’ Tina says.



With many projects currently underway in Dunedin, there is demand for workers across the many industries that OneStaff work with.

As they settle into their prominent new location they’re looking to grow, so visit them at 8 George St to find out more about the opportunities on offer.

‘‘We wanted room to expand,’’ Tina says. ‘‘We’ve got a presence, we deal with a large base of clients across many industries in Dunedin, and we’ve got a lot of candidates out in the workforce. So it’s about enabling that growth.’’



OneStaff Dunedin: 8 George St, Dunedin. Phone (03) 260-8760, or see www.onestaff.co.nz for more.