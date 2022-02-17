New luxury development will offer sanctuary in stunning Queenstown location

The latest project from experienced New Zealand developers Safari Group is something special - the Lakecrest Queenstown Villas and Apartments.



This boutique $90 million development will be one of New Zealand’s most prestigious. Offering panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables mountain range from its central location, it will be a jewel in the crown of Queenstown’s still thriving property market.



Lakecrest Queenstown Villas and Apartments will feature 24 apartments and six villas on its outstanding Hallenstein and York St site. Ranging in price from $1.7 million to $7 million it is an exclusive, luxury development that will offer a superb Queenstown lifestyle for buyers.



Currently going through the consent process, construction on the project will commence in September 2022, and it is expected to be completed in late 2023.



“You need to build something special in a location like this,” Simon Taylor, a director and senior development manager at Safari Group, says. “Every time I fly back into Queenstown, I fall back in love with it again – you hear a lot of people saying that.”



Many people both from New Zealand and overseas are considering a move to the beautiful southern town and the lifestyle it offers. And Taylor believes that Queenstown has a huge potential for further growth, likening the place to Whistler in Canada.



“Whistler has added to its ski resort reputation by becoming a mountain biking mecca in summer,’’ he says. ‘‘I think Queenstown has the potential to do the same thing; it’s really exciting.”



Lakecrest Queenstown Villas and Apartments will offer great options for potential purchasers in this unbelievable location.





Each level of the development will be different. The ground floor will have street access and more of a townhouse aspect, while Level 1 will be three-bedroom apartments with mountain views, and Level Two will have two bedrooms and lake views.



“The apartment layouts have been curated to be efficient and user-friendly, with a thoughtful focus on the details within both shared and personal spaces,’’ Taylor says. “The villas are designed with a range of families in mind, which creates a well-functioning sanctuary for frequent visitors to Queenstown. The interior spaces are generous, with large living and shared spaces and very well-appointed kitchens and bathrooms.’’



Lakecrest developers the Safari Group was launched as a partnership in 1996 by builders Robert Neil and Stephen Taylor, growing into one of the top property development and construction companies in New Zealand.



The company controls everything from the design and construction, through to marketing and property management. This approach means that Safari Group has an excellent record of finishing their quality projects on time.



Over the quarter century they have been operating, the company has constructed over 2000 units throughout New Zealand. These have included Ramada Queenstown Central, LQ Kawarau River, Ramada Newmarket and Ramada Wellington.



It’s always important for potential buyers to do due diligence on a developer. And as Simon Taylor says, Safari Group’s track record speaks for itself. Over 25 years the company has never gone back to a purchaser with added costs. Even the current building supplies shortage shouldn’t be an issue, as Safari Group have long-term relationships with suppliers and therefore they tend to be prioritised.



“We always deliver, and we deliver on time,’’ Taylor notes. ‘‘We commit to a start date and construction starts on that day, no matter how many apartments remain to be sold. We are confident in our product and the value it represents, so starting on the back of our own equity gives our purchasers further confidence their building will get built and their valuable investment delivered on time.”



To find out more about Lakecrest Queenstown Villas and Apartments please contact: sales@safarigroup.co.nz / 0800 790 790, or visit the website: lakecrestqueenstown.co.nz