NZIA Southern Series

    Blending In

    There’s more than meets the eye with the design of this low key Central Otago house

    Barn Dance

    A significant piece of residential architecture in a majestic setting pays homage to the humble barn

    Shared Spaces

    Two years on from completion, Dunedin’s Toiora co-housing development — and the people that reside in it — have lessons to teach us about modern living.
