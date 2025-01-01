Sponsored content

With nine races, and entertainment including the Black Seeds, the new Property Brokers Otago Classics Day promises a superb day out. The first Property Brokers Otago Classics Day on Saturday March 1...
The Wānaka Festival of Colour, presented by Milford Asset Management, is back with its exciting 2025 programme, transforming the Upper Clutha into a lively hub of the arts. From March 29 to April 6,...
A bold new approach from HVS Motors will see the South Island’s largest used import dealer moving to online direct vehicle sales. With consumers increasingly transitioning to purchasing online, even...
Last Friday, Stewart Construction Ltd hosted its annual golf fundraiser at the St Clair Golf Course, bringing together 36 teams for a sun-filled day marked by the region's signature cool breeze. The...