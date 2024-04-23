Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2024

A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.



Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.



Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.

CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT

ARROWTOWN 10:00am: Parade & Service. This will be held at the Cenotaph on Soldiers Hill, Durham Street. Parade to assemble at Athenaeum Hall at 10am for commencement of the service at the Cenotaph at 10:30am. All welcome. Wet weather venue - Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall.

BANNOCKBURN 9:00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road.

CROMWELL 8:00am: Poppy Laying Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery RD.

OMAKAU 9:45am: Parade, Omakau Memorial Hall, Wilson Street.

Service 10:00am, Omakau Memorial Hall.

MANIOTOTO 6:30am: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph.

PATEAROA 10:00am: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph, Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service).

LAWRENCE 7:30am: Service, Peace Garden - Peel Street.

LOWBURN 9:00am: Service, Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road.

HAWEA 7:00am: Dawn Service, Lake Hawea by the dam on the Peninsula.

WANAKA 7:00am: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka.

ANZAC Service 9:30am: Wanaka Memorial, Chalmers Street.

Wreath Laying: 10:45am.

TARRAS 10:00am: Service, Tarras Memorial Hall.

OAMARU

Oamaru Dawn Service 6:30am: Great War Memorial Parade & Main Service 10:30am.

Oamaru Cemetery Service 9:00am

Lookout Point Service 9:15am

Alma War Memorial 7:20am

Enfield Presbyterian Church 9:00am

Georgetown War Memorial 10:00am

Livingstone Memorial 10:30am

Maheno School 9:00am

Pukeuri War Memorial 8:30am

Papakaio War Memorial 9:00am

UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES

Hakataramea Main Street 6:20am

Kurow Cemetery 8:15am

Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8:45am

Duntroon War Memorial 9:15am

Omarama Memorial 11:00am

WAIHEMO SERVICES

Hampden Hall 10:30am

Palmerston Memorial Gates 8:45am

Dunback Memorial 11:00am

