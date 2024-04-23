Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2024

    A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses. 

    Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.
     

    Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.

    CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT

     

    ARROWTOWN 10:00am: Parade & Service. This will be held at the Cenotaph on Soldiers Hill, Durham Street. Parade to assemble at Athenaeum Hall at 10am for commencement of the service at the Cenotaph at 10:30am. All welcome. Wet weather venue - Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall. 

    BANNOCKBURN 9:00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road. 

    CROMWELL 8:00am: Poppy Laying Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery RD.

    OMAKAU 9:45am:  Parade, Omakau Memorial Hall, Wilson Street. 

    Service 10:00am, Omakau Memorial Hall.

    MANIOTOTO 6:30am: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph. 

    PATEAROA 10:00am: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph, Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service).

    LAWRENCE 7:30am: Service, Peace Garden - Peel Street.  

    LOWBURN 9:00am: Service, Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road. 

    HAWEA 7:00am: Dawn Service, Lake Hawea by the dam on the Peninsula. 

    WANAKA 7:00am: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka. 

    ANZAC Service 9:30am: Wanaka Memorial, Chalmers Street.

    Wreath Laying: 10:45am.

    TARRAS 10:00am: Service, Tarras Memorial Hall. 

     

    OAMARU

    Oamaru Dawn Service 6:30am: Great War Memorial Parade & Main Service 10:30am.

    Oamaru Cemetery Service 9:00am

    Lookout Point Service 9:15am

    Alma War Memorial 7:20am

    Enfield Presbyterian Church 9:00am 

    Georgetown War Memorial 10:00am 

    Livingstone Memorial 10:30am

    Maheno School 9:00am 

    Pukeuri War Memorial 8:30am

    Papakaio War Memorial 9:00am 

     

    UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES

    Hakataramea Main Street 6:20am

    Kurow Cemetery 8:15am 

    Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8:45am 

    Duntroon War Memorial 9:15am 

    Omarama Memorial 11:00am

     

    WAIHEMO SERVICES

    Hampden Hall 10:30am

    Palmerston Memorial Gates 8:45am 

    Dunback Memorial 11:00am 

     

    Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2024:

