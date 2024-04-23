Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2024

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.
Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.
CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT
ARROWTOWN 10:00am: Parade & Service. This will be held at the Cenotaph on Soldiers Hill, Durham Street. Parade to assemble at Athenaeum Hall at 10am for commencement of the service at the Cenotaph at 10:30am. All welcome. Wet weather venue - Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall.
BANNOCKBURN 9:00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road.
CROMWELL 8:00am: Poppy Laying Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery RD.
OMAKAU 9:45am: Parade, Omakau Memorial Hall, Wilson Street.
Service 10:00am, Omakau Memorial Hall.
MANIOTOTO 6:30am: Dawn Service/Parade, Ranfurly Cenotaph.
PATEAROA 10:00am: Wreath Laying, Patearoa Cenotaph, Family Service Patearoa Hall (directly after wreath laying service).
LAWRENCE 7:30am: Service, Peace Garden - Peel Street.
LOWBURN 9:00am: Service, Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road.
HAWEA 7:00am: Dawn Service, Lake Hawea by the dam on the Peninsula.
WANAKA 7:00am: Dawn Service on the Wanaka foreshore, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka.
ANZAC Service 9:30am: Wanaka Memorial, Chalmers Street.
Wreath Laying: 10:45am.
TARRAS 10:00am: Service, Tarras Memorial Hall.
OAMARU
Oamaru Dawn Service 6:30am: Great War Memorial Parade & Main Service 10:30am.
Oamaru Cemetery Service 9:00am
Lookout Point Service 9:15am
Alma War Memorial 7:20am
Enfield Presbyterian Church 9:00am
Georgetown War Memorial 10:00am
Livingstone Memorial 10:30am
Maheno School 9:00am
Pukeuri War Memorial 8:30am
Papakaio War Memorial 9:00am
UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES
Hakataramea Main Street 6:20am
Kurow Cemetery 8:15am
Otekaieke Memorial Gates 8:45am
Duntroon War Memorial 9:15am
Omarama Memorial 11:00am
WAIHEMO SERVICES
Hampden Hall 10:30am
Palmerston Memorial Gates 8:45am
Dunback Memorial 11:00am
