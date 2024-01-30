Otago twist on classic game

Mr. Monopoly visits Mosgiel with a new ODT Monopoly edition

Otago Daily Times Monopoly is back.

In the world of board games, Monopoly has stood the test of time as a classic that transcends generations. Now, the Otago Daily Times Monopoly is back in stock, and it's not just a game - it's a local experience that allows players to navigate the region from wherever they are.

Forget buying hotels - in this game, it's all about snagging the best spots around Otago. Whether you're conquering the Otago Peninsula or claiming the Catlins, this game is your ticket to the region.

So gather your friends and family, roll the dice, and strike a deal.

Get your game at Special Edition Otago Daily Times Monopoly – ODT Store or at local ODT offices today.