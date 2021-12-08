Richard Thomas receives Service to the Profession award

Congratulations Richard - What a fantastic achievement!



At SHARE we’re delighted that Richard Thomas has been recognised for his lifetime of service to the financial advice profession. Richard recieved the Service to the Profession Award at the recent Financial Advice New Zealand national conference in acknowledgement of his tireless commitment to his clients and exemplary contributions to the financial services industry.

Richard began his career in 1983 and has gone on to build one of the most successful financial advice businesses in NZ with the heart and soul of that business firmly in Otago and Southland.



For nearly 40 years he’s led the way in consistently and passionately delivering quality advice, solutions and “doing the right thing” for his clients.



In case he wasn’t busy enough Richard is also one of the founders and current Chairperson of SHARE NZ which is one of New Zealand’s largest networks of financial advisers in the country.



With close to 500 Advisers throughout the country, the wider SHARE business provides a broad spectrum of financial advice to more than 250,000 kiwis, their families and businesses including KiwiSaver, investments, insurance and mortgages.



So again, congratulations Richard and your team, this is very well deserved.



RICHARD THOMAS