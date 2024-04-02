Machinist Training Organisation New Zealand - Manufacturing master machinists

Andy Reid (MTO Spokesperson and Director) showing aspiring apprentices & students around the workshops.

Finding the next generation of high performance CNC machinists is crucial to the success of the industry, and is a challenge the Machinist Training Organisation New Zealand (MTONZ) is committed to meet.

Discussions among the Industry Round Table, made up of key members of the CNC industry, identified the need to establish a pipeline of high quality workers.

As a result of these discussions the not-for-profit MTONZ was created to ensure quality candidates get the support they need to thrive.

At the core of their mission is the endeavor to address the critical skills shortage and to update training qualifications to reflect contemporary demands, thereby ensuring the industry's longevity.

It has adopted a grassroots approach towards nurturing talent and fostering a passion for CNC machining.

By engaging with schools and leading students on tours of local machine shops, they have opened up the exciting possibilities within the industry to many.

Its efforts have educated and equipped aspiring apprentices with the necessary tools to embark on fulfilling careers, with 13 apprentices already successfully placed in industry roles to date.

Demonstrating the use of a CNC machine.

A significant highlight of MTONZ's achievements is the comprehensive overhaul of the Level 3 NZQA qualifications, along with the forthcoming unveiling of a revised Level 4 qualification.

These milestones underscore its steadfast dedication to raising industry standards and ensuring that training programs are in line with the sector's evolving needs, acting as an indispensable advocate for the CNC machining industry in New Zealand.

MTONZ is driven by a genuine desire to nurture talent, innovate in training methodologies, and advocate for the advancement of the industry.

Ensuring New Zealand remains a competitive force in the global market by investing in skills that promote innovation and excellence is the ultimate goal for the organisation.

By bridging the gap between traditional training methods and modern industry needs, MTONZ is sculpting the future of CNC machining in New Zealand, securing the nation’s place as a pivotal player on the global stage for generations to come.

